Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

