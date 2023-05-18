Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,373 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

