Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

