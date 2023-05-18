Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Denny’s worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680,315 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Denny’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 127.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 580,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 674.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Denny’s by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denny’s Stock Up 5.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 69.18%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

