Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 11,682 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $251.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

