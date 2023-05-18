Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 18,225 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 814.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $257.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

