Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Sweetgreen worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $59,843.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,926 shares of company stock worth $1,620,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

