Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after acquiring an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $27,328,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

