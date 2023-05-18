Jennison Associates LLC Sells 582 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after buying an additional 204,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.