Jennison Associates LLC Sells 803 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.25% of California Resources worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in California Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000.

California Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

