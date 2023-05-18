Jennison Associates LLC Sells 93,142 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,142 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

