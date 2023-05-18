Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

