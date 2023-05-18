Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78.

Snap stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

