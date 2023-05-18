Johanna Roberts Sells 1,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $324.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

