John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

JBT opened at $104.09 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

