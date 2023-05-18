John F. Barry Purchases 100,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.