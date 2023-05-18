John F. Barry Purchases 100,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

