Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 399,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,054,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 160,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

