Joshua Harris Sells 14,744 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

