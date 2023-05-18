Joshua Harris Sells 14,744 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.
- On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.
Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE APO opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.