JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $404.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

