Julia D. Taylor Sells 36,187 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eventbrite by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Eventbrite by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.