Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock worth $931,608. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

