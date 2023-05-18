Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,378 shares of company stock worth $931,608 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

