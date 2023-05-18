Kevin J. Brewer Sells 6,505 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $851,114.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

