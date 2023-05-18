Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

About Kezar Life Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $204.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

