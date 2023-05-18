KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KLA by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Trading Up 2.0 %

KLAC opened at $416.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

