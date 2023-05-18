KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $416.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.47. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.