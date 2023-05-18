Leigh Vosseller Acquires 3,015 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $75.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

