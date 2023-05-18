LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $2.37 on Thursday. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.28.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

