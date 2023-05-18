LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
LENSAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $2.37 on Thursday. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.28.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.