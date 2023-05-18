Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director David G. Lucht Purchases 5,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

