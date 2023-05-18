LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 254,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $57,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.11 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.