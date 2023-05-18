LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.96

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 71,335 shares.

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £7,687.32 ($9,629.61). Corporate insiders own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

