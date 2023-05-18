Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

