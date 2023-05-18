Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

