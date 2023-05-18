MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,105 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,097,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE GTN opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

