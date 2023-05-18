MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 24,901 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

