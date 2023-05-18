MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,377 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

