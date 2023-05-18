MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $338.54 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

