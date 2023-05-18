MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $135.01 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

