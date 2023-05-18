MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,632 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.91% of Galecto worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Galecto

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $91,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,778.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 201,091 shares of company stock worth $401,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

