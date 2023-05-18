MAI Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CUZ opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

