MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 8,030 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 681,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

