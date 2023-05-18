MAI Capital Management Takes $249,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Northern Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

