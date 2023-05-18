MAI Capital Management Takes $263,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

