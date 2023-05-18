MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.36%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.