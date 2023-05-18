MAI Capital Management Takes Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CRA International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

