Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

