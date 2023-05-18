Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

