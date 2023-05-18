Marc Haugen Sells 5,544 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $863.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.95. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Get Ichor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ichor

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.