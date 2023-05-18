MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $628.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

