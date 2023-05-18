Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Marvell Technology worth $56,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

